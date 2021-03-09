Irish health chiefs see Covid-19 'hope' but issue new warning

Deputy Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, Dr Ronan Glynn has given the nation some sign of hope following research carried out by Amárach.

Having confirmed 437 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday evening, Dr Glynn added, “Our Amárach research data shows compliance with the key public health measures remain very high; washing hands regularly (93%), using hand sanitiser (95%), social distancing while in a queue (93%).

“While levels of anxiety (36%) and boredom (38%) are understandably high, it is encouraging to see that a sense of hope continues to rise across the population with 48% of people reporting that they feel the worst of the pandemic is behind us.

“This hope is justified in the context of the continued improvement in the key indicators of the disease and with the ongoing rollout of the vaccination programme over the coming weeks," he added.

"However, it is vital that this hope does not give way to complacency; across Europe, countries are seeing a deteriorating picture and our own disease incidence remains high – we must do all we can to continue to suppress this virus and to ensure that as many people as possible get to benefit from vaccination over the coming months.

"Keep your guard up and hold firm.”

Dr Cliona Murphy, Chair of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists said; “We recommend that everyone of reproductive age should take the COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available.

"We are aware of misinformation about risks associated with taking COVID-19 vaccines and an impact on fertility. There is no evidence that taking any of the COVID-19 vaccines affects a woman’s future ability to conceive, or to continue a pregnancy.”