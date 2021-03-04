Stillbirths potentially associated with COVID-related condition confirms NPHET

A Covid-19 condition has been found in four stillbirth cases in Ireland, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer has reported in the daily statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health outlined what has been found and what it may mean.

“We have been made aware of four preliminary reports of stillbirths potentially associated with a condition called COVID Placentitis. These reports should be interpreted with caution as the coroners have not yet concluded their findings.

The HSE's National Women and Infants Programme is aware of and is monitoring the situation and has issued a related notice to obstetric departments. I would ask that the privacy of all of those affected by this disease continue to be respected at all times,” he said.

The figures contained in the daily statement on Thursday, March 4 show that the age range in the latest set of Covid-19 related deaths ranged from 0 to 97.

Dr Breda Smyth, Director of Public Health, HSE West also provided an update on infections among and related to student outbreaks.

“We have confirmed that more than 200 households have had an outbreak of COVID-19 that are linked back to the outbreak among students. We know that the new variant is more transmissible, and, based on the latest data, approximately a third of household contacts of confirmed cases in Ireland are now testing positive. If you display any symptoms of COVID-19, you must immediately self-isolate in your room and phone your GP.

“We know how to break the chains of transmission of this disease. We must all continue to make every effort to limit our social contacts, stay home and stay safe,” she said.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said there has been a small decrease in the rate of spread.

“The R number has at least remained stable and may even have decreased slightly, this is reflected in the week-on-week decline in cases that has been reported recently.”

“This represents an extraordinary effort over a very challenging nine-week period that has brought us from 6,500 cases to under 600,” he said.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

