Men arrested in Midlands as part of investigation into organised crime and firearms trafficking

Gardaí have arrested three men following a number of searches carried out in the Portarlington area on Thursday.

The men have been arrested under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act and are being detained at Portlaoise, Tullamore and Birr Garda Stations.

The searches were conducted as part of an investigation into organised crime, drugs and firearms trafficking across the Midlands area.



The operation was led by the Laois Detective Unit and Laois Drugs Unit supported by the Armed Support Unit, Air Support Unit, Garda Dog Unit, uniformed members from the Laois/Offaly Division, Customs and Revenue and the Laois Dog Warden.

