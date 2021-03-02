WATCH: TikToker nails it with hilarious impressions of Irish singers at a Garda checkpoint

An Irish TikTok star's latest skit showing impressions of famous Irish singers has left viewers in stitches.

Séamus Lehane, a primary school teacher from Cappagh in west Limerick, has been one of the stars of Ireland's lockdown months, providing some comedy gold on TikTok through his spot-on impersonations and skits.

He has amassed over 73k followers and two million likes since joining the platform last year.

One of his first viral TikTok's was an impression of Minister for Further & Higher Education, Research, Innovation & Science Simon Harris, who was Minister for Health at the time.

This time, however, Lehane as addressed the now familiar routine of encountering a garda-operated Covid-19 checkpoint - but with a twist as he impersonates Irish singers such as The Script's Danny O'Donoghue, Picture This' Ryan Hennessy, Dermot Kennedy and The Coronas.

Take a look below:

So far, the video has over 25k likes and a quarter of a million views.

For more of Seamus' videos, check out his TikTok @seamboyseam