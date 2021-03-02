Gardai appeal for information after mother and pups stolen in midlands
A litter of three week old pups along with their mother have been stolen in the Midlands.
The mother is a Cavalier King Charles spaniel. The were stolen from a farmyard on the Laois/Carlow border.
Laois Offaly Garda District has appealed for help to find them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbeyleix Gardaí 057 8730580
