Gardai appeal for information after mother and pups stolen in midlands

A litter of three week old pups along with their mother have been stolen in the Midlands.

The mother is a Cavalier King Charles spaniel. The were stolen from a farmyard on the Laois/Carlow border.

Laois Offaly Garda District has appealed for help to find them. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbeyleix Gardaí 057 8730580