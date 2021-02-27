Covid-19 Latest: New cases propel Longford to 2nd highest incidence rate in country

The latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) show that Longford's 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 is now the 2nd highest in the country (yesterday it was the 5th highest).

NPHET's daily statment on Saturday, February 27 shows that Longford had 14 new cases in the 24 hours to Friday, Feburary 26. This means the daily average for the county is 8 new cases a day (yesterday that figure was 6).

Longford's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 305.8, jumping from 278.9 per 100,000 yesterday.

The only county with a worse incidence rate than Longford is Offaly on 406.6 per 100,000 population.



Longford is one of thirteen counties that has an incidence rate higher than the national average of 215.8.

NPHET says there has been 125 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the last 14 days.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,512 (as at February 25).

NATIONAL

There has been 13 further Coronavirus-related death and 738 new cases according to the figures released by the health authorities this evening.

10 of these deaths occurred in February, 1 occurred in January, 1 occurred in October and 1 date of death remains under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 55 – 92 years.

Of the cases notified today,

71% are under 45 years of age The median age is 32 years old 311 in Dublin, 54 in Limerick, 36 in Cork, 34 in Offaly, 33 in Donegal and the remaining 270 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 550 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 135 are in ICU. 27 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 24, 391,355 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 254,948 people have received their first dose ; 136,407 people have received their second dose