Gardai locate third body following manhunt near Limerick/Cork border

GARDAI investigating the discovery of two bodies at a rural farmhouse in North Cork have located the body of a third male.

The alarm was raised shortly before midnight when gardai in Mitchelstown were alerted to the an incident at a farmhouse and lands at Curragorm, Mitchelstown - close to the Limerick border.



"Local uniform and plain clothes gardaí attended the scene supported by Armed Support Units. A male in his 60s was discovered deceased in the farmyard. Following a further search the body of a second male in his 60s was also discovered in a shed on the farmyard. Both males are related," confirmed a garda spokesperson.



Following the discovery of the two bodies, gardaí commenced a search for a third man, also related. It was believed he was driving a Red Toyota Corolla van and an urgent appeal for information on its whereabouts was issued at 7.30am.

"This car was subsequently found by gardaí parked at an unconnected farmhouse at Killacluig, Mitchelstown. This car has been removed from the scene for a technical examination," said a garda spokesperson who added that the body of male was discovered in a river in a remote location nearby.

Investigations are ongoing at this time to recover and identify this body.



A number of scenes have been preserved for technical examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.



Gardai are appealing to any person with information on the incidents that occurred last night to contact Mitchelstown garda station at 025 84833, the Garda Confidential Number 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

A media briefing is likely to take place later this Friday afternoon.