Pharmacy owner admits to fraudulently obtaining HSE payments

The owner of a chain of pharmacies has pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining payments from the HSE’s Primary Care Reimbursement Service.

The scheme is responsible for making payments to healthcare professionals, like GPs, dentists and pharmacists, for the free or reduced costs services they provide to the public.

John Corr (55), of Vergemount Hall, Clonskeagh, Dublin appeared before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Thursday morning, charged with 20 counts of deception, contrary to section six of the Theft and Fraud Act, 2001

He had been sent forward for trial from Dublin District Court, where the court heard he is accused of deception of the HSE scheme of various sums ranging from €7 to €220 at Corr’s pharmacies in Clarehall and Clonshaugh in Dublin, and its branches at Clogherhead, Blackbull and Mell, in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Before Judge Elma Sheahan he pleaded guilty to plea to dishonestly inducing the HSE scheme to make an reimbursement in the amount of €769.14. The offence took place at Corrs Pharmacy, Mell, Drogheda, Co Louth on July 28, 2016.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had previously directed trial on indictment. Kieran Kelly BL, for the DPP told the court on Thursday that the guilty plea is accepted without prejudice to further pleas being required on remaining charges.

Corr was remanded on continuing bail to April 19 next for sentence.