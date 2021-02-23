Longford people asked to 'raise some dough' for virtual charity bake-off

Get ready to raise some dough during Brain Awareness Week this March to support the work of Acquired Brain Injury Ireland (ABII) and help ‘bake’ the world a better place!

This annual fundraising event usually takes place within community centres, schools, business and households in the Midlands and nationwide. However, in the context of Covid-19 and in light of public health guidance, ABII is asking its Midlands supporters to take their bake virtual this year by hosting an online event or fundraiser between March 15 and 21.

‘Bake for Brain Injury’ is an important event on the ABII calendar, enabling the national organisation to raise vital funds to support survivors of brain injury as they work to rebuild their lives.

Every year in Ireland an estimated 19,000 people acquire a brain injury, resulting in life-altering, dramatic change. These injuries happen suddenly and are often traumatic, caused by road traffic accidents, stroke, assaults, concussion and viral infections like meningitis. Because each brain injury is entirely unique, every survivor requires dedicated supports and a tailor-made rehabilitation plan.

Acquired Brain Injury Ireland offers that specialist care. As Ireland’s leading provider of community rehabilitation for those aged 18-65, the organisation delivers person-centred rehabilitation to an estimated 1,200 people annually, as well as support to their families and carers.

Speaking about the upcoming ‘Bake for Brain Injury’ event Jonathan Power, Head of Fundraising at ABII, explained: "The past 12 months have been an enormous challenge for us all, but our teams nationwide have done incredible work throughout the pandemic to keep rehabilitation alive for our service-users and to keep everyone safe and well.

"This March we’re asking the public to celebrate our staff and brain injury survivors by hosting a virtual bake in support of the work they do every day. You might organise a video call with friends, family or colleagues where you can a cup of tea, a treat and a chat, or even bake up a storm on screen. This is about having fun and doing something enjoyable for your brain, as well as for Acquired Brain Injury Ireland."

Once participants have organised their virtual bake they are encouraged to set up a fundraising page on the website Justgiving. This will make it easy for others to donate online and show their support for your baking efforts, while also helping Acquired Brain Injury Ireland.

Brain Awareness Week is a global campaign to foster public enthusiasm and support for brain science. Nationally the campaign is led by the Neurological Alliance of Ireland together with 30 member organisations, all aiming to promote greater awareness and understanding of the brain and brain conditions, as well as the need for more investment in services, research and prevention.

‘Virtual Bake for Brain Injury’ is one of dozens of events organised as part of Brain Awareness Week 2021. On Tuesday, March 16, ABII in the Midlands will host an online webinar with clinical psychologist Dr Brian McClean, focusing on building positive brain health. For more information and to register for all events visit www.abiireland.ie