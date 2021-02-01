An Post gives special discount on Love Stamps until February 14

An Post have confirmed that they will offer special discount on Love Stamps until February 14. The ‘N’ rate stamp covers postage within Ireland and features the word ‘LOVE’, along with heart shaped foil to add a little sparkle. The ‘O’ features the Irish word for love, ‘GRÁ’.

The stamp comes in booklets of ten which are available at a special price of €8 until February 14 at all post offices and at anpost.com/love (with free delivery).

The booklet includes heart-shaped stickers that can be used to decorate cards and envelopes.

The stamp is ideal for sending love to family and friends, and for special occasions and wedding stationery throughout the year.