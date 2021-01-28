Shortlist for RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Song of the Year has been announced

The shortlist for this year's RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Song of the Year 2020, in association with the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and the Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA), has been announced on RTÉ 2FM’s Tracy Clifford Show this Wednesday.

The shortlist is as follows:

Denise Chaila – Chaila (Narolane)

Gemma Dunleavy – Up De Flats (Up De Flats)

Fontaines D.C. – Televised Mind (Rough Trade)

Niall Horan – No Judgement (Capitol Records)

Jafaris – Haunted (Jafaris)

Gavin James – Boxes (GS Believe)

Dermot Kennedy – Giants (Island Records)

Picture This – Winona Ryder (Universal Music)

Pillow Queens – Holy Show (Pillow Queens Records)

True Tides – Survive (Temple Records)

To vote for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize, Irish Song of the Year 2020, visit RTÉ 2FM. Votes are limited to one per person per day. Only votes cast in the Republic of Ireland will be counted. Voting closes at midnight on February 28.

The Irish Album and Song of the Year 2020 will be announced live on RTÉ 2FM in a special Tracy Clifford Show from 12-3pm on March 4 and broadcast live on RTÉ Player. The show will feature live performances from some of the shortlisted acts. Further details on the line-up will be announced soon.

A special RTÉ Choice Music Prize highlights programme will be broadcast on RTÉ2 television the following week.

The 16th annual RTÉ Choice Music Prize will once again celebrate the best in Irish recorded music. The Prize has become one of the music-industry highlights of the year since its inception in 2005.

The Irish Album of the Year award is chosen from a shortlist of 10 albums by a panel of eleven Irish music media professionals and industry experts. The full shortlist, as well as the list of judges, are available on www.choicemusicprize.ie.

The winning act of the album of the year will receive €10,000, a prize fund which has been provided by IMRO and IRMA. All shortlisted acts will receive a specially commissioned award.

RAAP and Minding Creative Minds are also official project partners of the RTE Choice Music Prize, as are Culture Ireland and First Music Contact (FMC).

Through its funding of FMC’s Music From Ireland programme, Culture Ireland support of the RTÉ Choice Music Prize will be directed towards participant artists, as well as assisting the online RTÉ Choice Music Prize Conversations.