RECALL ALERT: Longford shoppers advised of vitamin supplement recall due to error with contents
Longford shoppers are advised by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland that Boots UK is recalling batches of its Boots Multivitamins 180 tablets.
This is due to the erroneous inclusion of its Multivitamin and Iron tablets which are not declared on the label.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in Boots stores supplied with the implicated batches.
The following batches are affected:
Product: Boots Multivitamins, pack size: 180 tablets
Batch numbers: 1805 and 1806
Best before: 11/2022.
Country Of Origin: United Kingdom
