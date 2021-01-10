Childhood Services Ireland welcomes emergency funding deal with Government

Childhood Services Ireland Director, Darragh Whelan has welcomed the announcement from Government that emergency funding for childcare providers has been secured.

Mr Whelan stated, "We have been working extremely closely with the Department over the past few days to secure this sustainability funding. This will be a huge relief to parents and providers alike."

He continued, "This sustainability fund will enable the childcare sector to continue to provide services to the children of frontline and essential workers and vulnerable children. We are utterly committed to playing our part in dealing with this national emergency and our focus is to continue operating safely and responsibly.’

"There are still a few details to be worked out, such as the timing of the funding, and full details will be announced as soon as possible.’’

Childhood Services Ireland is the Ibec trade association representing childcare providers across Ireland.