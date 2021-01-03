Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann - wintry weather to continue

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for the wintry weather to continue with freezing temperatures at night reaching only low single digits during daylight hours. There will also be wintry showers at times throughout the week.

COVID-19 LATEST: Longford records second highest daily number of positive infections since pandemic began

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be dry and sunny for much of the west and north with frost and ice slow to clear in the morning. A cloudier day in the east and south with showers affecting Leinster and Munster, some turning to sleet, with snow on higher ground. Highest temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees, a little higher on northern and eastern coasts where moderate northeast winds will occasionally be fresh and gusty.

It will be cloudy in the east on Monday night, with wintry showers persisting on the coast. Elsewhere, it will be a dry and cold night with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees. Winds will be generally light, north to northeast in direction and fog may form in the south.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for there to be little change to the weather. It will be cloudy at times in the east and south, with isolated rain and sleet showers on the coasts, there'll be good sunshine elsewhere. Fog may linger in to the afternoon in parts of the south. Afternoon temperatures of 2 or 3 degrees will fall overnight to as low as -3 degrees. Light north or northeast breezes will keep temperatures just a little higher at coasts.

Also read: Longford gardaí seize vehicle after driver was discovered to be disqualified

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann will see a change of wind direction on Wednesday, light northerly winds will back westerly. It will be a mainly dry day with just a few isolated showers in coastal areas. Cold too, with afternoon temperatures of just 1 or 2 degrees, even with some sunshine. It will cloud in from the west through the afternoon, with outbreaks of rain arriving in Atlantic coasts on Wednesday night. The rain will break up as it clears southeastwards, turning wintry in some areas. Lowest temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees with frost and ice stretches.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday and Friday from Met Eireann is for the weather to continue cold with further wintry showers or longer spells of sleet or snow at times. Day time temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees with freezing conditions overnight.