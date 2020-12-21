€360,000 cannabis and firearm seized in searches in Sligo and Leitrim

Gardaí have seized suspected Cannabis Herb worth €360,000, a shotgun and arrested one man following searches carried out in Sligo and Leitrim on Sunday, December 20 and Monday, December 21.

The searches were carried out with the assistance of both uniform Gardaí and members attached to the Sligo and Leitrim Drug Divisional Units.

At approximately 4.15pm on Sunday 20th December, Gardaí seized a vehicle for breaches of Road Traffic Legislation in Sligo City. This led to the discovery of a number of packages which contained 17.5kg of suspected Cannabis Herb (pending analysis). This is believed to be valued at €350,000.

In a follow up search in Manorhamilton, on Sunday 20th December 2020, Gardaí seized a shotgun and 0.5kg of suspected Cannabis Herb (pending analysis), estimated to be worth €10,000. The searches at this location are continuing today, Monday, December 21.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested by Gardaí in connection with these seizures and taken to Ballymote Garda Station where he is currently detained under section 2 of The Drug Trafficking Act 1996.