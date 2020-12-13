Lough Ree RNLI comes to the aid of four people on grounded barge

Lough Ree RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew were requested to come to the assistance of four people on board a barge which ran aground on Saturday afternoon (December 12).

The 36ft Dutch barge was stranded where the River Shannon meets Lough Ree.

Launched at 1.30pm in calm conditions, Lough Ree RNLI lifeboat Tara Scougall reached the scene near Lough Ree Yacht Club seven minutes later.

The volunteer crew found all four people on board safe and well and proceeded to tow the barge off the rocks.

The Lough Ree RNLI volunteer crew assessed the barge for damage and accompanied the craft and crew to Athlone Town Marina.

Lough Ree RNLI Helm Stan Bradbury said, ‘Navigation can be difficult at this time of year for boat users, with obstacles hidden or obscured by Winter flood waters. We would also advise boat users to wear a lifejacket at all times for their own safety.’