An Garda Síochána hiring and you don't need to be a garda for these jobs

An Garda Síochána is currently looking for Emergency Call Takers / Incident Creation Representatives (civil service clerical officer level).

When emergency 999/112 calls are made, callers are connected to an Emergency Service Operator who will direct the call to the appropriate emergency service. Once connected to gardaí, calls are dealt with by Control Centre Operators.

An Garda Síochána have opportunities for staff to work as Call Takers at call centres in Cork, Dublin, Galway and Waterford.

In addition, vacancies also exist for Incident Creation Representatives in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Mayo and Waterford. This role is suited to individuals that have the drive and passion to make a difference to peoples’ lives but who are also able to work in a high pressured environment where you can sometimes experience high volumes of calls some of which may be very emotive.

Applicants should be able to work well within a team, have fast/accurate keyboard skills and a good

standard of English. These centres operate on a 24/7 basis.

It is intended that panels of suitably qualified individuals will be established from which vacancies, should they arise, will be filled.

The clerical officer salary scale will apply, starting at €24,586 and rising to €40,592.

The closing date for receipt of completed applications is 3pm on December 17. More information on publicjobs.ie.