Gardai investigating after rare vintage motorbike stolen in Midlands
Gardaí are investigating the theft of a rare vintage motorbike during a burglary this week in the Midlands.
The bike was stolen overnight Thursday into Friday from a property in the Rosenallis area.
The motorcycle is a rare 1950s Royal Enfield Clipper.
Gardai are asking that if you see it anywhere or are offered it please contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 86 74100.
