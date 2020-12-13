Gardai investigating after rare vintage motorbike stolen in Midlands

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a rare vintage motorbike during a burglary this week in the Midlands.

The bike was stolen overnight Thursday into Friday from a property in the Rosenallis area.

The motorcycle is a rare 1950s Royal Enfield Clipper.

Gardai are asking that if you see it anywhere or are offered it please contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 86 74100.