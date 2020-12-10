Revealed: One county has a Covid-19 incidence rate more than 14 times greater than the one beside it

The county with the highest Covid-19 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people borders the county with the lowest rate in the county.

For the last few weeks, Donegal has consistently has the highest 14 day rate.

Latest figures show that it stands at 226.8 cases per 100,000 people - but next door Co. Leitrim has the lowest rate, at just 15.6 per 100,000 people. Donegal's rate is 14.5 times greater than its neighbouring county!

And Donegal's rate is almost three times the national average 14 day rate of 79.5.

Yesterday the Department of Health confirmed 26 new Covid cases in Donegal for the 24 hour period to midnight on December 8. By contrast there were no new cases in Leitrim. And there were no new cases in Sligo either. Donegal's 14-day incidence rate is currently more than seven times that of Sligo.

Over the past two weeks just five cases have been detected in Leitrim compared to 361 in Donegal.

Even allowing for population disparities, the difference between the counties is startling both in real terms and when using the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people.