ALERT: Gardaí issue warning over bogus callers and rogue traders calling to houses
Gardaí have issued a timely reminder for those with family members that may be susceptible to bogus callers and rogue traders calling to their homes.
Gardai say these people prefer to target the more vulnerable and persons living alone, and may claim to be offering services such as powerwashing, painting and selling goods.
These individuals have been known to return to previously visited homes also, gardai warned.
Gardai gave the following advice:
- Do not engage with such callers
- Don't open your door to anyone before you have checked who it is, what they want and if they are known to you.
- They can be intimidating and refuse to take no for an answer.
- Be vigilant when out and about and report suspicious persons/vehicles to us immediately.
