Gardaí seize substantial quantities of alcohol along with beer taps at suspected shebeen

As part of Operation Navigation a private premises was searched by Gardaí in Castleblaney investigating alleged breaches of liquor licencing legislation in support of current public health measures on Saturday night, November 28 at approximately 9pm.

As part of the investigation one premises was searched under warrant by Gardaí. During the search substantial quantities of alcohol were seized along with beer taps and other bar equipment.

All of those present were identified by Gardaí. No arrests were made in this phase of the investigations.

Enquiries are ongoing and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to continue to save lives.