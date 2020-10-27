It's official! Clothes are not an essential item during Covid lockdown

It's official! Clothes are not an essential item in Ireland during the Level 5 Covid-19 lockdown.

While clothes stores were already closed in Level 5, now large retailers with Clothes Departments are also closing off theses sections of their stores.

A sign at a Tesco store in the midlands reads:

"In line with Level 5 government guidelines for non essential retail, our Clothing Department is closed. Selected essential items are still available."

According to the notice, socks, underwear, school wear and selected baby clothing are classed as essential. Toys and phones are also not available for sale in these stores.

While it makes it fairer for clothing stores that were forced to close last week, it also means that in Ireland at present, you cannot buy a pair of shoes or a coat unless you order it on line.

At the same time Off Licenses remain open which means you can only conclude that the Government has decided that selling alcohol is more important than selling clothes.