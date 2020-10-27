WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues weather warning as heavy rain set to hit Ireland this week

Met Eireann has issued a weather warning as heavy rain is set to hit Ireland this week.

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning has been issued for Thursday and Friday for Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Met Eireann is warning that there will be heavy and persistent rain overnight Wednesday through to Friday morning which will lead to some flooding and disruption. Accumulations of 30mm to 60mm are expected widely, with higher values in mountainous regions.

The warning is currently in place from 12.01am on Thursday until 6am on Friday.