Protect yourselves from Covid - public health director

Director of Public Health for the Midlands, Dr Una Fallon appealed to the public to isolate at home if they have any symptoms of Covid-19, and to present for testing if they are asked to do so.

“It’s more important than ever that anyone with any symptoms of Covid-19 isolates at home and phones their GP to arrange a test,” she said.

Dr Fallon added that there is a clear trend in recent weeks of outbreaks linked to various workplaces, and reminded those designated as essential workers to make sure that they are protecting themselves and others while at work.

“It’s important to maintain a distance of two metres from others at all times, including at break times and while travelling to and from work. This is now even more important than ever for those designated as essential workers as they cannot continue their work if they become close contacts of confirmed cases,” she said.

Dr Fallon also stressed the importance of self-isolation for anyone who is referred for a Covid-19 test, waiting for the result of such a test or has a positive Covid-19 test.

“If you are a close contact of a confirmed case of Covid-19, it is incredibly important that you come to the tests arranged for you. You may feel well but it is possible that you have the virus and are spreading it without knowing. Isolating when you are asked to do so, and completing two tests is the best way to be certain that you are not unwittingly spreading the virus,” she said.