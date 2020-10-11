Regional Hospital Mullingar temporarily closed due to electrical fire

An electrical fire has occurred in an electrical panel located in the Emergency Department of Regional Hospital Mullingar this morning.

No patients or staff were injured and all patients who were in the area at the time have been safely moved to other areas in the hospital.

The hospital is asking the public to please not attend the emergency department in the hospital with the exception of those who may have life threatening injury or illness.

The National Ambulance Service has been notified and are bypassing Regional Hospital Mullingar for emergency calls to other hospital in Navan, Tullamore, Naas and Portlaoise. All hospitals in these areas have been notified of the temporary diversion.

The hospital is currently working to replace the electrical panel effected and expects to be back open to the public later this afternoon.