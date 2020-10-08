Free online revision supports for Longford students sitting the Leaving Cert exams

Free membership of iRevise, an Irish online study and exams resource, is being offered to all students registered to sit 2020 Leaving Certificate State exams, starting next month.

Galway based iRevise.com provides study tools and premium revision content for both Junior and Leaving Certificate students.

Study notes, sample exam papers and answers, multi-choice questions, essays and marking schemes, as well as live and online tutorials are all part of the revision support.

With 2,800 students deciding to sit actual Leaving Certificate 2020 papers next month, iRevise has made its premium study resource available to these students, completely free of charge.

Students can register their details now on iRevise.com and will be emailed a coupon code allowing two months unlimited free access to the site.

The complimentary revision resource will support the students in what has been a most challenging exam year, according to iRevise commerical director Padraig Ryan.

“These students have had to cope with a most stressful school year, and are obviously now focused on completing their second-level education and demonstrating their learning. iRevise is delighted to offer our resources free of charge to help ensure they are as well prepared as possible," says Mr Ryan.

Subject to public health clearance, the 2020 exams will begin on November 16 and conclude on December 11, taking place on weekday evenings and on Saturdays and Sundays.

Written exams only will feature, not oral or practical elements, with results expected in early February 2021.

The State Examinations Commission has said anyone sitting the exams will receive whichever is the higher grade from either their written exam or the previous calculated grades process.

iRevise is the largest online study platform in Ireland with over 30% of students in exam years using the resource, and 700,000 registered users since its launch over 10 years ago.

The site offers students and teachers an extensive study resource on a single platform, and the mobile app makes study possible anywhere, even on the move.

Teachers and students can also create custom exam papers with a unique new Exam Creator function that creates a specific individual exam for each subject, based on all past papers.

The business was developed by Galway engineers, brother and sister Eoghain and Ailish Ryan, in the middle of the last recession. The siblings were responding to news of large numbers of Irish students failing maths and science subjects, and they wanted to provide a low-cost means for students to practice exams and have easy access to study aids.

Constant revision and practice has long been the recipe for exam success and the iRevise creators say their practical tools help students achieve their potential.