Irish TV chef Donal Skehan launches brand-new meal planning website

Do you struggle making your weekly shopping list? Do you find yourself scratching your head when it comes to planning hearty and healthy nutritious meals for your family?

Or maybe you just want to simplify dinnertime - then the brand-new website from celebrity chef Donal Skehan Donal’s Kitchen is the solution for you.

Helping you modernise your approach to mealtimes, DonalsKitchen.com is a subscription-based, interactive online platform where users can view step-by-step videos to over 75 recipes.

Generate weekly meal plans and access automated shopping lists that allow you to add and remove items you may already have at home - it’s never been so effortless to cut back on food waste and track what food you need to re-stock each week, saving you time and money in the long run.

With over 75 recipes at your fingertips, tune into step-by-step video guides that will cover you from breakfast right through to dinnertime, as well as access to an exclusive Facebook Community with Donal and a number of helpful tutorials on basic kitchen skills, equipment, and how to batch cook and meal prep for the week ahead.

This is all about reclaiming your kitchen and ensuring it serves your every need when it comes to putting delicious food on the table – making family life that little bit easier!

Whether it’s ideas for weeknights or a special occasion, Donal’s Kitchen will cater for every aspect of family life, with Donal sharing all his hacks and the secrets of the trade he has learned as his own family has grown over the last few years.

Donal recently relocated back to Ireland from LA with wife Sofie and their two boys, Noah and Oliver. He knows a thing or two about plating up tasty, flavoursome food while juggling parenthood – and his new venture is sure to help you too.

DonalsKitchen.com is live from Thursday, October 1, so head over for more information on how to sign up.