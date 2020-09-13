Gardaí seek public’s assistance in tracing whereabouts of missing Mullingar man
Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 38 year old Michael McAleer
Michael has been missing from his home in Mullingar since August 21, 2020.
Michael is described as being 5’ 8” in height, of medium build with long black hair.
Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Michael is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
