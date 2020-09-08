Woman arrested as gardaí investigate corruption at state body

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) have arrested a woman, in her 30s, this morning, Monday, September 7.

The arrest was made as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices at an office of a statutory body.

The arrest operation was conducted as part of Operation Lakefront by detectives attached to the Anti-Corruption Unit, GNECB in Co Kildare and is the second arrest as part of this ongoing investigation.

The woman was arrested for offences contrary to the Prevention of Corruption Acts and was conveyed to Naas Garda Station where she is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.