Interiors: Creative curtains for all home styles

Curtains can be one of the most expensive elements of your interior design scheme and great care should be taken on deciding what curtain style to use to compliment your window shape and the style of your home.

In this week’s column we will look at some important factors to consider when choosing new curtains or roman blinds to ensure you make an informed decision.

Curtain Styles

There are lots of different styles of curtains and window treatments to suit every taste and budget, from readymade pencil pleats, tab tops and eyelet curtains to the more elaborate french pleats, goblets, wave pleats, roman blinds and even motorised options.

When choosing the style of curtain, consider the overall look you want to achieve for your home.

For example a traditional home could look great with swags and tails, goblet or french pleat curtains, whilst a more contemporary home might prefer wave pleat curtains or a classical french pleat.

Curtain Length

As a designer, I am often asked about the perfect length for curtains.

Generally speaking, the longer the curtain, the more stylish and classic the look. Longer curtains also give the illusion of higher ceilings.

However, you have to take into account the function of a room and the location of a window. For example, full length curtains may not be the ideal solution for a nursery.

Curtain Fabrics

There are many different fabric types available, especially if you are opting for ‘made to order’ curtains. Popular fabrics are cottons, opulent velvets, linen mixes and textured fabrics.

I would recommend that you choose a fabric that you love that suits the style of the home and the overall look you want to achieve. It’s also key to remember the function of a room and choosing fabrics that work well with the occupants.

If you are opting for patterned fabrics then consider classic damasks, florals, stripes, fun children’s fabrics and geometric prints.

Curtain Lining

If opting for made to order curtains, you need to consider what lining works best for your home. A good quality interlining can add weight and bulk to your curtains and enables them to hang better and make them look softer and fuller.

Curtain lining can also block out sunlight, increase insulation and helps minimise outside noise. In addition, linings can help provide a uniform look from the outside of the house.

Curtain Trimming

To add an extra wow factor to your curtains, you can opt for different trimmings.

These can also look fabulous on the leading edge of your curtains or on roman blinds and help create an opulent look.

There are many different styles of trimmings - tassel fringes, ball fringes, threaded braid etc.

Curtain Poles

If you’re investing in new curtains then it’s extremely important that you use the right pole for your window size. If opting for full length curtains on a large window ensure you use a curtain pole with adequate depth e.g. a 50mm pole as a slim pole with look out of place and not in proportion with a large window. Our pole ranges include mahogany, walnut, antique cream, chrome, brushed steel and a range of painted poles. Many of which are available with a plain or reeded pole and a range of stunning finials (pole ends).

If you have any suggestions for future columns, then please drop me an email.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.