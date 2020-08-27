Met Éireann warns of 'intense downpours' across Leinster
Met Éireann has issued a Weather Warning for intense and potentially thundery downpours during Thursday and Thursday night which may lead to localised flooding.
Forecasters said that given recent heavy rainfall, this will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also.
The Warning is valid form 6am today [Thursday] until 6am tomorrow (Friday).
