Gardai issue appeal for missing teen

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old Reece Atkinson who went missing from Carlanstown, Kells, County Meath, on the evening of Thursday, 30th July 2020.

Reece is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height with a slim build, blue eyes, and short, dark blonde hair.

Reece is known to frequent the Castlebellingham and Drogheda areas of County Louth.

Anyone with any information on Reece’s whereabouts are asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 907 9930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11