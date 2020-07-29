Reunited after three years - family overjoyed as much loved pet returns home

After three years apart, a man has been reunited with his 'best-friend' thanks to an important and very effective piece of technology.

Dogs Trust, Ireland’s largest dog welfare charity, are urging dog owners to ensure their dog is microchipped and that the details on the chip are kept up to date.

Also read: Longford schools will be ready to reopen in the coming weeks

This comes after some joyful news this week after a distraught dog owner, Mr Hourigan was reunited with his best friend ‘Marti’, after she had been missing for almost three years.

‘Marti’s’ story is one of hope and highlights the importance of microchipping and ensuring your current contact details are registered correctly against it. Marti was spotted straying and taken to be scanned for a microchip. Thankfully, her owners had kept their details up to date, and the tiny terrier was reunited quickly and safely with her relieved family who had all but given up hope of ever seeing Marti again.

Mr Hourigan's son said: “Marti’s return was a real mood lifter as my dad had been cocooning during the lockdown period and this has been a great boost to reunite after so many years. When Marti was taken, my Dad was reluctant to take on another dog, he was heartbroken, as he was very attached to Marti. Now Marti is back, and he has gone off buying all new bedding and toys for her. For us, it is an incredible result to have Marti back and all because we had her chipped when she came to live with us as a puppy.”

Also read: New Plan for CAB vital in bringing down Longford’s gang lords, says Senator Carrigy

Speaking about the joyful reunion Deborah Martin, Campaigns Manager at Dogs Trust Ireland said; “We couldn’t be happier for Mr Hourigan to see him reunited with Marti after nearly three years apart-it just goes to show the power of having your dog microchipped. With all the recent dog thefts, there has never been a more important time to have your dog chipped. If your dog is already chipped, please check your details are up to date and make sure you have your chipping certificate so #ChipCheckCert”

According to Fido.ie, approximately 140,000 dogs’ microchips are still registered to the breeder who sold them and were never updated with their owner’s contact details, leaving many owners untraceable, should their dogs be found. Dogs Trust is urging all dog owners, especially with the current surge in pet thefts, to ensure their dogs are microchipped, the correct details are recorded against the chip and they are in possession of a microchipping certificate to be compliant with the law!

Also read: Warning: Travelling oversees could see your Covid-19 payments stopped

Recent research commissioned on behalf of the charity revealed that 93% of dog owners are aware that all dogs in Ireland must be microchipped. Although it has been mandatory to microchip your dog in Ireland since 2016, Dogs Trust carried out a survey last month which revealed that 34% of people who bought a dog during lockdown advised that they were not microchipped.

Dogs Trust received 561 calls from people who had found a stray or abandoned dog and 359 calls from people who had lost their dog in 2019 and have seen an alarming increase in missing and reported stolen dogs on their Lost and Found Facebook page in recent months.

Remember, if you change address or phone number, or transfer ownership of your dog, you must update the details recorded against your dog’s microchip straight away with your dog’s microchip database provider!

Also read: Burning, sale and marketing of smoky coal BANNED in Longford town