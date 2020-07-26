Munster captain Peter O'Mahony marries his long-term love Jessica Moloney

MUNSTER captain Peter O’Mahony has become a married man after tying the knot with his long-time love Jessica Moloney.

Irish rugby star Peter and solicitor Jessica said I do in a low-key ceremony on Saturday in the presence of their two children, Indie and Theo. It was an extra special weekend as the family were also marking Theo’s second birthday.

The loved-up couple who are together over eight years were due to wed in the South of France this summer but have postponed their big celebration abroad until 2021.

View this post on Instagram Mrs O A post shared by Jessica O’Mahony / (@jeskamoloney) on Jul 26, 2020 at 5:54am PDT

Peter popped the question on a Grand Slam winning holiday in Dubai in March, 2018. Taking to Instagram this Sunday both Peter and Jessica announced the happy news, sharing several photos from their celebrations in their back garden in Cork.

Jessica opted for a classic above the knee, long sleeve belted ivory dress wearing her hair down in a relaxed curl. Later in the evening the new bride teamed her dress with a cool denim jacket with the word “Wifey” emblazoned in black on the back.

Peter went for a cream linen suit, a relaxed open collar shirt and stylish blue suede shoes.

View this post on Instagram 25.07.2020 A post shared by Peter O'Mahony (@peteomahony) on Jul 26, 2020 at 5:13am PDT

Sharing the photos to his Instagram account Peter simply wrote the date of their nuptials, 25.07.2020.

Jessica, meanwhile, penned the words “Mrs O”.

The couple was joined by a small gathering of family and friends for their intimate celebration.

The relaxed couple were pictured sitting in their beautiful back garden which has received huge attention from green-fingered Peter during lockdown.

The rugby star is often pictured and filmed by his wife Jessica tending to the flowers or cutting away any extra stray grass on the verges of the perfectly manicured lawn.

While Peter devotes much of his spare time to the garden, Jessica meanwhile, has a keen eye for interior designs.

Anyone who follows the popular couple on Instagram will, of course, be well aware that Peter also has a penchant for hoovering, much to the amusement of his new wife!