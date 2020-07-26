Met Éireann weather WARNING for several counties in Leinster and Munster

Met Éireann has issued a rain weather warning for several counties with heavy rain expected to cause spot flooding.

Also read: Covid-19 fears force Longford pub's closure after 80 years pulling pints

The Status Yellow Rainfall alert is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford

Also read: Landmark county Longford pub is on the market

Met Éireann says heavy rain overnight Saturday into Sunday morning will lead to accumulations of 20 to 30mm in places, with a risk of spot flooding.

Opinion: We are in a battle for the reputation and soul of Longford town and county

The warning is valid from 8pm on Sunday, July 26 to 10am on Monday, July 27. More details below tweets.

Status Yellow - Rainfall Warning.

Valid from 20:00 Sun, 26-Jul-2020 until 10:00 Mon, 27-Jul-2020 pic.twitter.com/XVOm5B9TgC — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 26, 2020

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m

The national forecast and the national outlook for the coming days available here.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/pWYCTqs5nL — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 26, 2020

More below image

NATIONAL FORECAST issued at 9.32 on Sunday, July 26 at 9:32 am

Sunday, July 26

Sunny spells and scattered showers this morning, the showers tracking eastwards across the country. By afternoon, showers will become largely confined to southern counties with good sunshine expected elsewhere and just isolated showers. Cloud will thicken from the south later this afternoon and persistent rain will develop across Munster this evening. Top temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in moderate southwest winds, fresh on coasts.

Rain will push northwards to all areas tonight, turning heavy and persistent with a risk of spot flooding in the south and southeast. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees, coolest in north Ulster. Moderate variable winds, becoming fresh to strong on the south coast later.

Monday, July 27

A wet start on Monday morning with outbreaks of rain, heavy and persistent in the east and southeast with a risk of spot flooding. However, drier and brighter weather will quickly extend from the west with just well-scattered showers and sunny spells for the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, warmest in the southeast with a moderate to fresh northwest breeze developing.

Clear spells and just a few well-scattered showers on Monday night. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate northwest breezes.

Tuesday: It looks set to be mostly dry on Tuesday with sunny spells and just a few passing showers, these mainly affecting the northwest of the country. Feeling fresher than in preceding days with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in moderate northwest breezes. Cool and mostly clear on Tuesday night with just one or two isolated showers. Minimum temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with light, variable winds.

Wednesday: It is expected to start mostly dry on Wednesday with sunny spells. However, cloud will thicken in the south with rain expected to develop in Munster during the afternoon. Elsewhere, it will remain largely dry with further sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees with moderate southeast breezes increasing fresh along southern and western coasts. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will extend to much of the country on Wednesday night. Minimum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in freshening southeast winds.

Thursday: Early indications suggest Thursday will be a humid and breezy day with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. The rain is expected to be heaviest and most persistent in the west and north with the best dry spells further east and south. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in fresh southeast winds. Rain affecting parts of the west and north on Thursday night but mostly dry elsewhere. A humid night with minimum temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in fresh southeast winds.

Friday: Humid and breezy on Friday with patchy rain in Atlantic coastal counties and hazy sunny spells elsewhere. Warm with highs of 19 to 23 degrees.