Limerick mayor opens online book of condolences for Ruth Morrissey

The Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Michael Collins, has today announced that an online Book of Condolence has been opened in memory of Ruth Morrissey, RIP.

Ms Morrissey, 39, from Monaleen in Limerick died last Sunday from cancer.

“I think everyone, not just in Limerick, but across Ireland has been left heartbroken by Ruth’s passing,” said Mayor Collins.

“We remember her as a true warrior who fought for justice and campaigned on behalf of the women of Ireland over the last number of years when she was also battling cancer, her bravery was truly astounding. Her loss to her husband Paul, daughter Libby, her extended family and many, many friends is truly unimaginable. I hope that her family find strength and a little comfort in knowing that so many people around Limerick and the country are thinking and praying for them at this truly sad time. May her courageous and gentle soul rest in peace.”

