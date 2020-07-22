Government confirm 'green list' for international travel

Following a meeting of the Cabinet last evening, the Government has agreed that the following countries be included as Normal Precautions - 'Green List' on the Department of Foreign Affairs Travel Advice: Malta, Finland, Norway, Italy, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Cyprus, Slovakia, Greece, Greenland, Gibraltar, Monaco, and San Marino.

Anyone arriving into Ireland from these countries will not have to restrict their movements. Passengers from any other country outside of those with a Normal Precautions advisory are asked to restrict their movements for 14 days. (USA, UK and Germany, to name a few who have a large number of direct flights) There is no change to the current policy in respect of travel from Northern Ireland.

The list will be reviewed on a fortnightly basis, based on advice from officials including public health experts.

The Government also confirmed that they will continue with plans to strengthen the existing measures for monitoring passengers who arrive into Ireland, including the introduction of an Electronic Passenger Locator Form, enhanced follow-up procedures, a call centre operated by the DAA, and a proposed testing regime for symptomatic passengers at airports and ports.

Processes to restrict flight or passenger travel in certain circumstances will also be explored.

In conjunction with these preventative measures, there will be a renewed communications campaign across all platforms to ensure maximum public awareness of the latest advice.

The Pandemic is not over and the public health advice remains the same. The safest thing to do is not to travel.

