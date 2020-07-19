The Fashion Fix: Seven of the best print dresses for every occasion

Usually at this time of year, we'd be stocking up on swimsuits, flip-flops and basket bags ready to the throw in our suitcases and jet off on overseas adventures.

Sadly, many of us have been forced to cancel our trips to the likes of Marbella, Mykonos or Mexico - if we even had them booked in the first place - so this summer is all about holidaying closer to home.

Still, there's lots to look forward to if you've got a staycation in the diary, whether that is socialising with friends again or heading to a recently reopened café or restaurant for date night with your other half.

And after months of slobbing around in PJs and trackie bottoms, it's time to embrace the joy of dressing up once more - and what could be more enjoyable than throwing on a floaty summer dress?

When it comes to effortless style for sunny days, you can’t go wrong with easy, breezy frocks in pretty prints, from florals to stripes.

Whether mini or midi, pastel or bright, a printed dress is so simple to style - just add sandals and sunnies and you're good to go.

For a cool contrast, pair a floral mini dress with a pair of on-trend sporty sandals, or team a midi dress with espadrille wedges for a bit of Mediterranean flavour.

Here are seven of the best printed dresses for all your staycation needs...

1. Joules Chrissie Waisted Linen Dress, €89.95; Avondale Leather Slider Sandals, €79.95

2. Hush Gigi Printed Mini Dress, €80.84

3. Topshop Lime Green Floral Drop Waist Midi Dress, €49

4. Red Herring Black Woodblock Rose Print Tiered Dress, €22, Debenhams

5 Fresha London Deep-V Maxi Dress Trip to Provence, €202.34 (shoes, stylist's own)

6. Dorothy Perkins Yellow Frill Midi Wrap Dress, €60

7. Faithfull The Brand X Revolve Lennox Midi Dress, €220, Revolve