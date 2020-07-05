LATEST: Eighteen new cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland today

There have been no new deaths from Covid-19 reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Ireland is 1,741.

As of midnight Saturday, July 4, the HPSC has been notified of 18 confirmed new cases of Covid-19.

There is now a total of 25,527 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of Friday last, July 3 - the latest date for which county figure breakdowns area available - there are 286 cases of Covid-19 reported in County Longford.

Also see HERE