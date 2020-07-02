Gardaí arrest man for Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment fraudulent claims

Gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, on secondment at the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection's special investigations unit, carried out a search and arrest operation in Dublin this Thursday as part of ongoing investigations into Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment fraud.

During the operation a search was conducted at a house in Mulhuddart, Dublin 15, where a man in his 30s was arrested. Documentation and notebooks were also recovered in the search.

The man was conveyed to Blanchardstown Garda Station, where he is currently detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The investigation is linked with up to 25 separate claims made under the scheme totalling in excess of €56,000 to date.

