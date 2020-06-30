National Famine Museum and Walled Gardens at Strokestown Park re-open on July 1

From Wednesday, July 1, the National Famine Museum and the Walled Gardens at Strokestown Park will re-open and there will be a takeaway service available.

The Walled Gardens & National Famine Museum will be open from Wednesday to Sunday from 11am to 4pm. The House will remain closed for the moment.

Please stay safe and follow all Government guidelines regarding social distancing.

While you are visiting the National Famine Museum you can take a look at the new and fascinating exhibition “Forgotten Polish Hero of the Great Irish Famine: Paul Strzelecki’s Struggle to Save Thousands”.

This exhibition by the Polish Embassy in Dublin explores the fascinating life and achievements of Count Paul (Paweł) Strzelecki, one of the great humanitarians of the 19th century, whose contributions to Irish Famine relief have yet to be widely known and commemorated.

The exhibition is in English and entrance is included in the entrance fee to the National Famine Museum. Read more here.