Anger as no senior ministers in new government in an area from Donegal to Clare

The new government has come in for some severe criticism within hours of its formation - due to having not one senior minister from an area stretching from Donegal to Clare.

Several TDs raised the issue on Saturday evening as they spoke in the Dáil, sitting in the National Convention Centre.

One of them, Deputy Marian Harkin, an independent TD for the Sligo-Leitrim constituency (which also takes in part of south Donegal), said she was "extremely disappointed" and stressed that "geography matters".

Eight high-profile Fine Gael ministers have lost their Cabinet positions following the appointment of a new cabinet, comprising members of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party.

Donegal's Joe McHugh is no longer the Minister for Education and is being replaced by Fianna Fáil's Norma Foley.

However, Deputy McHugh will be hoping to get a junior ministerial role, as will Fianna Fáil's Charlie McConalogue.

The new cabinet comprises the following:

Micheál Martin (FF), Taoiseach

Leo Varadkar (FG), Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

Stephen Donnelly (FF), Minister for Health.

Darragh O'Brien (FF), Housing, Local Government and Heritage portfolio.

Barry Cowen (FF), Minister for Agriculture and the Marine.

Norma Foley (FF), Education Minister.

Michael McGrath (FF), Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform.

Paschal Donohoe (FG) remains as Minister for Finance.

Helen McEntee (FG), Justice Minister.

Simon Coveney (FG) remains as Minister for Foreign Affairs and also takes on Defence.

Eamon Ryan (Greens), Minister for Climate Action, Communication Networks and Transport.

Catherine Martin (Greens), Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sports and the Gaeltacht.

Roderic O'Gorman (Greens), Minister for Children, Disability Equality and Integration.

Heather Humphreys (FG), Minister for Social Protection, Community & Rural Development and the Islands.

Simon Harris (FG), Minister for Higher Education, Innovation and Research.

Hildegarde Naughton (FG), Minister of State at the Department of Climate Action attending Cabinet.

Pippa Hackett (Greens), Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture attending Cabinet.

Dara Calleary (FF), Government Chief Whip and Minister of State attending Cabinet.

Attorney General, Paul Gallagher.

Seanad

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has revealed his 11 mominees to Seanad Éireann. He has also advised the President to convene the first meeting of the new Seanad this Monday, June 29.

Senator Regina Doherty (FG) will be the new leader of the Seanad.

The remaining senators are: Mary Fitzpatrick, Lorraine Clifford-Lee, Erin McGreehan, Timmy Dooley, Aisling Dolan, Emer Currie, Mary Seery Kearney, Vincent P Martin, Róisín Garvey and Eileen Flynn, a Travellers' rights activist who lives in Ardara.