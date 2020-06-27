Ireland weather forecast for tomorrow from Met Éireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for tomorrow from Met Eireann is for it to be windy with rain in places.

Sunday will be a windy day with outbreaks of rain affecting much of Connacht and Ulster, edging into north Leinster at times.

Heavy falls of rain in places with a risk of local flooding in the northwest. Elsewhere, it will be predominantly dry with some bright spells and just a few passing showers.

Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in the north and 14 to 17 degrees in the south with strong west to southwest winds.

Very windy on Sunday night with clear spells and scattered showers, some heavy and merging to give longer spells of rain in Connacht and Ulster. Min. 9 to 12 Celsius, with strong and gusty westerly winds easing a little by morning.