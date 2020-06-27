Dr Tony Holohan warns of 'worrying trend' in latest Covid-19 pandemic update

There is a 'worrying trend' in latest update of figures for Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland, the doctor who is leading the fight against the pandemic here.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of six people with COVID-19 have died. There has now been a total of 1,734* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Also read: Longford to receive €163,818 to provide essential services during Covid-19

As of midnight Friday, June 26, the HPSC has been notified of 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,437 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said, "high levels of compliance to public health advice to date has enabled further reopening of economic and social life. However, of the 23 cases reported today, 10 cases (43%) are in younger adults aged under 35 years. A further 8 cases (35%) are in those aged between 35-54. This is now a real concern and a worrying trend at a time when many people are reconnecting with friends and loved ones and may be gathering in larger groups."

He continued, "in recent days, for example, some cases have had large numbers of close contacts that have required testing and self-isolation for 14 days. COVID-19 is an infection that affects all ages and it is incumbent on all of us to take our individual responsibility seriously. I cannot emphasise enough how important it is to remain informed, keep a 2m distance from others and follow the public health advice on hand washing, cough and sneeze hygiene, and wearing face coverings.”