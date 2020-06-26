Dr Tony Holohan warns about 'new outbreaks' of Covid-19

New outbreaks of Covid-19 are a reminder to all Irish people of what they need to do to keep stop the spread of virus in Ireland as lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, issued timely advice as a fellow member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) he chairs warned about new cases among young people and linked to travel.

The warnings were issued as it was confirmed that the deadly disease has killed and infected more Irish people.

In its daily update on June 26, the NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has today been informed that a total of 3 people with COVID-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,730 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday, June 25, the HPSC has been notified of 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,414* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said Ireland's low rate cannot be taken for granted.

“World Health Organisation (WHO) analysis has shown the seven-day incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland to be among the lowest in the EU. And this is thanks to the collective efforts of everyone.

“However, we are witnessing new outbreaks across various countries as they ease restrictions and this reminds us of two things – the importance of adherence to public health guidelines as we ease restrictions here in Ireland and the importance of continuing to avoid all non-essential travel,” he said.

Prof Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group (IEMAG).

“We continue to see extremely low levels of transmission of the virus within the population as a whole. However, the increasing number of cases related to travel and in young adults is an emerging source of concern. It is essential that we all continue to wash our hands, practice good cough and sneeze hygiene and practice social distance.”

Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, National Clinical Lead, Integrated Care, HSE, had a message for a certain group.

“Although the incidence of the disease is very low in the community at present, we would urge people who develop any respiratory symptoms to contact their GP as soon as possible,” she said.

Dr. Alan Smith, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said new help is available to help the public to avoid being infected.

“Today, the Department of Health launches the ‘Stay Safe Guidelines booklet’. The booklet outlines safe behaviours that should be practised in varied scenarios such as at home, at work, on public transport, shopping, and when meeting others indoors and outdoors,” he said.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,414 confirmed cases reflects this.

The booklet is available to download at gov.ie/staysafeguidelines and will also be available a free supplement in national newspapers this weekend.