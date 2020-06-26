'Dull and showery' - Met Éireann's weekend weather forecast for Ireland

Met Éireann is forecasting a dull and wet weekend with outbreaks of heavy and persistent rain.

On Friday, outbreaks of rain will continue to spread northeast over Munster this afternoon, elsewhere, sunny spells with the risk of an isolated heavy shower or thunderstorm in north Leinster and Ulster.

"Warm and humid in northeastern counties with highs of 20 to 24 degrees but turning much fresher further south and west with highs of 15 to 19 degrees in mostly moderate southerly winds," Met Éireann says.

"Showery rain will continue in most areas on Friday night with some heavy and possibly thundery bursts. Lowest overnight temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees. Some mist and fog patches will form in light variable breezes, increasing moderate to fresh westerly in the southwest by morning.

"Frequent showers on Saturday merging into longer spells of rain at times, with some heavy bursts, especially in parts of the Connacht and western Ulster. Winds mostly moderate to fresh westerlies but increasing strong at times along coasts. Highest temperatures between 13 and 16 degrees.

"There will be further showers overnight. The showers will be most frequent in the north and west of the country, where they will merge into longer spells of rain towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees with mostly moderate westerly breezes but winds strong and gusty along Atlantic coasts.

"Wet and dull for much of Connacht and Ulster on Sunday, elsewhere drier, brighter conditions with scattered showers. Highest temperatures 14 to 18 degrees generally, a little cooler under cloud in the north. Moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds, strong along west and northwest coasts.

"Outbreaks of rain continuing in the north and west overnight into Monday morning. Mostly dry elsewhere with a moderate to fresh southwest wind, but winds will continue strong and gusty along west and northwest coasts."