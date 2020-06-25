LATEST | A third of recent new Covid-19 cases are under the age of 35

Another death from Covid-19 in Ireland has taken place in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health has confirmed the latest fatality from the virus, which brings the death toll to 1,727.

There are 11 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases here to 25,407, as of midnight Wednesday June 24.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today Thursday, June 25 to review Ireland’s ongoing response and preparedness to Covid-19.

A third of recent new cases are under the age of 35.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “NPHET noted today that over a third of new cases in the past 14 days are under 35 years of age. It also noted a number of EU countries reported an increase in new cases.

“7% of cases notified in Ireland over the past fortnight have been associated with travel. NPHET expressed a clear view that overseas travel poses a risk to importation of the disease and to further transmission in Ireland.

“The ECDC has recently warned that the pandemic is not over. Ireland has made significant gains in suppressing Covid-19. Our task over the coming weeks and months is maintaining these gains.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Covid-19 is accelerating globally with 4 million cases recorded in the last month.

“Considering the international experience with the disease, we cannot afford complacency. Continue to be aware of the risks and follow the public health advice designed to protect individuals.”

