Tusla responds to HIQA report into children's residential services

Tusla – Child and Family Agency has acknowledged today’s publication of HIQA inspection reports into a number of children’s residential centres across the country.

The inspection reports showed that children received good quality care, were aware of their rights and were consulted on decisions about their lives, and were supported in reaching their potential. Some of the findings were that:

- Children said they felt safe in the centre and that they felt comfortable talking to staff and discussing any issues they had.

- Staff were well informed about the individual needs of the children, experienced and committed to their care.

- Children received good integrated care which was coordinated effectively within and between services. Inspectors found that there was strong partnership work between the centre, other professionals, social workers, parents and families in order to provide integrated care to children.

- Children met with friends and family and participated in activities and hobbies that supported positive daily routines, in line with their agreed placement plans.

- Children were supported by the staff team to maintain contact with their families.

- Children knew how to make a complaint and had exercised this right.

Speaking about the reports, Donal McCormack, National Service Director, Residential Childcare Services, Tusla said: “We are pleased that these inspections found that these residential centres were places where children felt safe and comfortable, and were supported and encouraged in achieving their potential. Most importantly, children felt that their voice was important and that they were actively consulted about their needs and involved in decision making.”

"While the inspection reports highlighted noted improvements in relation to governance and management of centres, it also found areas in some centres requiring improvement including staff supervision, updated policies and procedures, and risk management and oversight, and work to address these particular areas is ongoing, Tusla has said.

"Tusla receives consistent and high-quality regulation and oversight, by various external bodies including HIQA. This oversight assists us in ensuring that our practices deliver good quality, timely and appropriate interventions and services for children. Provision of alternative care for some children is very complex due to the level of trauma they have experienced in their lives. Improving the quality of that care set against high standards and regulation is a continuous process. The positive findings in many of these reports are most welcome and we are aware that we have further work to do in a number of our care settings."