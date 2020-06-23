Ireland took to the virtual quiz more than any other country during lockdown

As if we needed to be told by an official source - Ireland's obsession with the virtual quiz during lockdown is now official.

Recruiter Robert Walters gathered insights on working from home during lockdown from 2,000 global firms and over 5,500 professionals. The research also looked at the social element of lockdown as we all virtually isolated from friends, family and colleagues.

It seems the Irish became big fans of the virtual quiz, with 19% stating they used online games as a way to stay in touch socially with their colleagues – double the global average (8%). The UK was second with 16.5%.

According to the Robert Walters survey, an overwhelming 82% of Irish professionals stated that a lack of physical interaction with the team was the leading cause of a decline in mental health.

On average, professionals in Ireland socialise with colleagues outside of work at least twice a month – and during lockdown colleagues ensured they kept this up virtually, with three quarters (71%) stating that they stayed in touch with colleagues in a non-work-related capacity.

Over a third (35%) of professionals stated that they spoke to their colleagues multiple times a day, with a further 40% stating that they would reach out at least once a day.

The most common form of non-work-related contact with colleagues took place on group Whatsapp chats (44%), group video sessions (41%), and one-to-one video or phone calls (28%).