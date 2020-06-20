Interiors: Artworks that are a beautiful fusion of art and maths

As an interior designer I love finding original artwork for client’s homes, hotels and offices.

This week I am delighted to share with you some of the stunning art pieces by artist Miriam Fitzgerald Juskova.

Originally from Slovakia, Miriam has a love for maths and art and has held various positions in both disciplines for many years before she decided to merge her two loves into stunning eye-catching three-dimensional artwork made entirely from paper.

When you commission a piece from artist Miriam Fitzgerald Juskova, you are investing in a piece that is not only visually beautiful but a piece of artwork that combines logical thinking, creativity, mathematics and passion.

What inspired Miriam's artwork?

Miriam’s love for maths began as a child as she was raised by a maths teacher who instilled her passion for mathematical tasks and logical thinking.

Miriam went on to graduate as a furniture designer as she felt she could combine her creative side and her logic understanding of maths.

It was another love that led Miriam to our Irish shores as she met her husband in the United States, and he brought her back to Ireland. Miriam worked as an engineer in the precast industry for 14 years, creating 3d models. The couple had three children and Miriam felt the urge to be creative as they grew older.

“Coincidently I came across that one little paper artwork on Pinterest and a whole new world opened up for me. There was loads of learning and experimenting, but once I started bringing geometry and maths into my work with paper, it felt so natural to me,” said Miriam.

“There was lots of improvement and mastering of the craft itself and how to combine my maths and art together. Over time my work got stronger and clearer, I was able to capture depth, movement and intensity into my work.”

Can you tell us a little about your design process?

“My large statement pieces start with a vision in my mind, and then I break it into geometric rules and mathematical relationships and draw with rulers and compass.

“Following this sketch, I break the design into small shapes and how many of which shapes required design need. It is all about the maths then; counting the amount and width of strips of paper needed for the project, cutting manually each strip of paper; and each shape has to be folded and glued.

“This process may take days, even weeks. When I have boxes full of shapes, the final stage of ‘assembling’ can start. Hours of meticulous work are involved at this stage. But I find it very therapeutic and can get lost in time. It's a very satisfying process to see my vision from day one come to life in my hands,” said Miriam, whose mission is to “make mathematics beautiful”.

What was your biggest achievement to date?

“Last year, in May 2019, I took a big step and finished my day job to become a full-time artist. Since then I have been able to concentrate more on my work and opportunities around me. Amazingly, I got to travel internationally with my work and got into a couple of galleries,” said Miriam.

Are there any other art-pieces you would like to mention?

“Other very popular art-pieces lately are my ‘loosen shapes’ artwork. There are still certain mathematical rules within, such as choosing a certain polygon to start with and colour palette, but after that, it's mostly free-flowing, created by intuition and usually finished up with random, almost chaotic, layout without any sequence or pattern - loose triangles around the edges. I like how the organized centre becomes loose around the perimeter.”

Where can we purchase your beautiful artwork?

“With recent changes with a world-wide pandemic, we are uncertain with upcoming venues. However you can purchase my artwork and commission pieces through my website www.mimmafj.com or email me at miriamjfitz@gmail.com with any queries” said Miriam.

In addition you can connect with Miriam on her Instagram page at www.instagram.com/ mimmafj_art.

Louise is a former winner of TV3's Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.